GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Dale R. Brown Sells 894 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,645 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

