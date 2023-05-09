Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 5,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 81,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

