Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a P/E ratio of -232.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.