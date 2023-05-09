Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,990 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.