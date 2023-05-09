Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.7 %
Global Net Lease stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
Recommended Stories
