Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,835 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 766,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

