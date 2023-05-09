Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.
