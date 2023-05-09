Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 1,251,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,064. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

