Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.
Grocery Outlet Price Performance
Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 1,251,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,064. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
