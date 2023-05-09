Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

