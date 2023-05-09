Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

