Head-To-Head Analysis: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) versus Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 3 0 2.33 Lightning eMotors 0 1 3 0 2.75

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 116.62%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 969.52%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.3% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 3.42 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $24.41 million 1.30 $15.17 million $1.60 3.51

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors 62.14% -197.33% -49.58%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

