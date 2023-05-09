Head-To-Head Comparison: Cosmos Group (COSG) vs. Its Rivals

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cosmos Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cosmos Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group Competitors 284 1285 1906 67 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 58.87%. Given Cosmos Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cosmos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Cosmos Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Cosmos Group Competitors -229.51% -79.90% -13.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million -$104.12 million -0.06 Cosmos Group Competitors $3.09 billion $493.99 million 0.92

Cosmos Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cosmos Group competitors beat Cosmos Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.