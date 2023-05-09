Head to Head Contrast: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) versus NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $459.40 million 0.62 -$7.17 million ($0.09) -41.11

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Niu Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for NWTN and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 70.27%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies -1.61% -3.90% -2.01%

Summary

NWTN beats Niu Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

