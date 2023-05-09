Head to Head Survey: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) versus The Competition

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Acumen Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1043 4102 11179 172 2.64

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 190.87%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 68.63%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.22% -20.61% Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,489.65% -145.78% -41.21%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million -$42.86 million -5.41 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors $707.62 million $87.56 million -2.87

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.