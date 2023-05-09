Head-To-Head Survey: Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) versus Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 10.20 Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.29 $236.31 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Empire and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empire and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Empire currently has a consensus target price of $43.10, suggesting a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Empire is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Summary

Empire beats Sendas Distribuidora on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

