Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $111.04 million and $4.39 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.12 or 0.00029270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00119513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,667,631 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.