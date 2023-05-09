H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HRB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 2,285,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,983. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.