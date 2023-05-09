Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $270.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

