Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

