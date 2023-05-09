Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.06

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BOSSY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Hugo Boss Increases Dividend
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.