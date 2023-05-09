Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.06

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BOSSY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.