i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.31 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.96 million, a PE ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

