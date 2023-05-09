ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.

ICF International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.65. 70,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. ICF International’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $42,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

