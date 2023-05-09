Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Ichor also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 96,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $813.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

