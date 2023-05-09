Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.51 million.

Ichor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 96,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,382. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $813.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.