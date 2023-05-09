IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.71) in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,120 ($14.13) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($19.31) to GBX 1,610 ($20.32) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,657.50.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.