Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:ISV opened at C$22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$25.36.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
