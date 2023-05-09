Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $66.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 74.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 471.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

