Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Purchases 16,094 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of COMM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of CommScope
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.