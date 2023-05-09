Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,325.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,824.30.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee purchased 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $127,610.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 86.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

