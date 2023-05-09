Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells 19,032 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.

On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56.

On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 9,178,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.