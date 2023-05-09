Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CAO Sells 1,874 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. 785,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,605. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.