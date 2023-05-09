Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 117,301 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $3,354,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $790,494.93.

On Thursday, April 27th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

