Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,055,697.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. 170,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

