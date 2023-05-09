Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25 EPS.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.