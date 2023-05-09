International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

