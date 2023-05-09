InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 7,042 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $386.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.