InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

