InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,068 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTD opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

