Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 58420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

