Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE IPI opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

