Investors Purchase High Volume of Twilio Call Options (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 23,386 call options.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

