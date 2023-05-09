IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after buying an additional 855,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 117,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,462,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65,825 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,950,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 81,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.99.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

