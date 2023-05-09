IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases New Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

