IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Itron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Itron Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.