iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,486 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 791,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.