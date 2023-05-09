iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $389,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,521. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.92.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

