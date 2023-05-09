iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,330. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

