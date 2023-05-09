iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

