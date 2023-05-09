Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

