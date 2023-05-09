Jacqueline Williams-Roll Sells 18,517 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of General Mills

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.