James Halstead plc (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

James Halstead Stock Down 0.9 %

JHD stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £883.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,377.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 165.55 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other James Halstead news, insider Anthony Wild sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.31), for a total value of £11,419.20 ($14,409.09). 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

